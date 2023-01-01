Video – Szczesny and Perin appear in best 1v1 Serie A saves of the season

The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a video featuring the best 15 1v1 saves from the first part of the Serie A campaign, and two Juventus goalkeepers appeared in the montage.

Mattia Perin landed in the 9th spot for his suicidal dive against Sampdoria’s Mehdi Leris, while Wojciech Szczesny took the 4th place for denying Milan striker Divock Origi in front of goal.

Guglielmo Vicario was the ultimate star of the compilation with several saves, including one against Juventus youngster Fabio Miretti.