Video: Szczesny finally beaten by Venezia wonder-strike to level the tie

May 1, 2022 - 1:10 pm

Wojciech Szczesny has had plenty of work to do in this second-half against Venezia, but he was unable to keep hi Juventus side ahead as this strike flew past him.

Mattia Aramu has been the man to keep the pressure on the Polish goalkeeper with a number of strong efforts, but the Italian finally got the better of the Juve shot-stopper with this strike.

It had looked dangerously likely that their goal was coming as they piled the pressure on us, but thankfully we have since re-taken the lead (video to follow).

