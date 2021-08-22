Video: Szczesny mistake allows Udinese back into the match with early second-half goal

Udinese have pulled a goal back from the penalty spot to bring them within one goal of Juventus.

The Old Lady were looking comfortable at half-time with the 2-0 lead, but our rivals came out strongly after the break, and have managed to get themselves back into the game.

Fingers must point at the goalkeeper on this one, not for diving the wrong way as the kick was taken, but also for lunging a little unnecessarily and bringing down the attacker to give away the penalty also.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

As I’m posting, there is also another VAR check for another penalty…

Patrick