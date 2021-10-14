Video – Szczesny or van der Sar – Who pulled off the better save in UCL?

The official Twitter account of the UEFA Champions League dropped two videos containing marvelous saves from Juventus goalkeepers, asking the fans to pick between them.

The first featured current Bianconeri number one, Wojciech Szczesny who brilliantly denied Antoine Griezmann’s lob during an encounter between the Old Lady and Atletico Madrid.

In the second video, Edwin van der Sar had to pull off a miraculous save to save an Igor Tudor clearance that went completely wrong.