Wojciech Szczesny is now the leader of the scoreboard in the 60-second challenge run by the official Juventus YouTube channel. The Pole answered 14 questions in a minute, beating Arthur by one point.

The goalkeeper revealed that his most stylish teammate was Claudio Marchisio and that Weston McKennie is the funniest in the locker room.

Moreover, he picked Leonardo Di Caprio as his favorite actor. We also got an explanation about the difference between Ravioli and Tortellini.