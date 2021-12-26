Szczesny
Video – Szczesny’s effort against Cagliari recognized as the Top save of round 19

December 26, 2021 - 2:00 pm

Juventus may have ended their year with a routine 2-0 win at the expense of Cagliari, but things could have gone differently if it wasn’t for Wojciech Szczesny.

The Bianconeri were leading thanks to Moise Kean’s opener, but Joao Pedro almost brought the Isolani back on level terms with a vicious header from Gabriele Zappa’s corner kick.

However, the Polish goalkeeper was equal to it, pulling off a fascinating fingertip save to preserve the Old Lady’s lead.

The official Serie A YouTube channel recognized it as the best save from round 19.

Avatar

