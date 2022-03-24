Video – Szczesny’s save amongst Top 5 from Serie A Round 30

Last Sunday, Juventus earned a 2-0 win at the Allianz Stadium at the expense of Salernitana. Paulo Dybala and Dusan Vlahovic scored the goals in the first half, but the visitors almost pulled one back in the second period.

Nonetheless, Wojciech Szczesny denied Federico Bonazzoli with an incredible save. The official Serie A YouTube channel recognized the Pole’s effort amongst the Top 5 saves from round 30.

The Bianconeri custodian landed in second place, right behind Atalanta’s Juan Musso.