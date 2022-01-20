Video – Tacchinardi’s long range lob is the Goal of the Day

On this day in 2002, Juventus hosted Atalanta at the Delle Alpi Stadium in Turin.

Alessio Tacchinardi broke the deadlock for the Bianconeri with a marvelous effort that is recognized as the Goal of the Day by the club’s official Twitter account.

The versatile midfielder pounced on a clearance from the goalkeeper to launch a lob from long range. His strike rose above everyone before landing home.

David Trezeguet would then add a brace, ending the match 3-0 in favor of the hosts.