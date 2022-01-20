Tacchinardi
Club News

Video – Tacchinardi’s long range lob is the Goal of the Day

January 20, 2022 - 5:45 pm

On this day in 2002, Juventus hosted Atalanta at the Delle Alpi Stadium in Turin.

Alessio Tacchinardi broke the deadlock for the Bianconeri with a marvelous effort that is recognized as the Goal of the Day by the club’s official Twitter account.

The versatile midfielder pounced on a clearance from the goalkeeper to launch a lob from long range. His strike rose above everyone before landing home.

David Trezeguet would then add a brace, ending the match 3-0 in favor of the hosts.

    Ros January 20, 2022 at 6:34 pm

