Video – Tammy Abraham puts Roma one up against Juventus

Not the best of starts for Juventus that is for sure.

Roma lead 1-0 following a well-taken goal from former Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham and it has to be said that Jose Mourinho’s side has started more positively.

It looks like it is going to be a long hard evening for Juve and Max Allegri will have to work his magic and soon before this game gets away from his team.

At least it was early on and there is still time to bounce back.