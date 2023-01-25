Club News

Video – Tavallaey and Garganese discuss why Juventus were singled out in Plusvalenza trial

January 25, 2023 - 12:45 pm

A great injustice or a fair punishment? This has been the ongoing debate amongst all Calcio fanatics since the handing of the court ruling on Friday. The sporting court of appeal opted to deduct 15 points from Juve’s tally in the Serie A standings with immediate effect.

In the latest episode of the Italian Football Podcast, co-hosts Nima Tavallaey and Carlo Garganese discuss the controversial ruling.

Although Tavallaey has his reservations over how the ruling was handled, he explains why the Bianconeri were singled out while others escaped unscathed.

The journalist notes that the prosecutors were able to prove that the club’s directors had the intention to register capital gains using inflated values, due to transcripts received from the Prisma investigation (related to the salary maneuver). But’s let’s just say that Gargenese wasn’t exactly buying this claim.

You can watch the entire segment in the video below.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

rugani

Spanish Report: Gattuso’s Valencia monitoring Juventus defender

January 25, 2023
McKennie

Romano: McKennie accepts EPL proposal; Talks ongoing between the two clubs

January 25, 2023
Cairo

Urbano Cairo supports punishing Juventus if they broke the law to set an example

January 25, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.