Jakub Kiwior
Video – Tavallaey and Garganese offer their input on Juventus target Jakub Kiwior

November 30, 2022 - 8:00 pm

Since the beginning of the season, Jakub Kiwior has been one of the breakout stars in Serie A.

Despite playing for the relatively modest Spezia, the Polish centre-back caught the attention of several top clubs, and has now cemented himself as an integral part for his national team in the 2022 World Cup.

In the most recent edition of the Italian Football Podcast, Nima Tavallaey and Carlo Garganese offer their take on young defender who will certainly ply his trade at a bigger club sooner rather than later.

Garganese suggests Kiwior as a replacement for the aging Leonardo Bonucci at Juventus.

