Video – Tavallaey explains the next steps in Capital Gains trial and predicts a reduced penalty

In the most recent episode of The Italian Football Podcast, co-host Nima Tavallaey reveals what will happen next in the ongoing Plusvalenza trial.

Recently, Juventus had their 15-point deduction suspended by the Italian Olympic Committee, pending another trial.

Tavallaey explains that the court of appeal will review the case for the third time and they could be facing a race against time, as the Italian football federation has to present the final Serie A table along with the list of clubs who qualified for European competitions in the coming months.

The journalist predicts a point deduction between three to six points, but the timing of the final verdict remains unspecified.

You can listen to the full segment in the video below.