Video – Tavallaey explains why Gianluca Vialli was a special player and person

On Friday, football fans received the tragic news of Gianluca Vialli’s passing at the age of 58. The former striker represented Juventus between 1992 and 1996, guiding the club towards Champions League glory before departing towards Chelsea.

However, his greatest achievement was arguably winning the Scudetto title alongside Roberto Mancini at Sampdoria.

In his appearance with BBC, Football journalist Nima Tavallaey explained the magnitude of that feat which took place at a club that isn’t considered amongst the elite.

The co-host of the Italian Football Podcast describes Vialli as one of the first modern strikers in Calcio and emphasizes his rare humility and wonderful values.