The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a compilation video containing ten absolutely fabulous goals from Carlos Tevez during his time in Turin.

The Argentine legend spent two years at the Allianz Stadium (between 2013 and 2015), but it was more than enough to leave behind a plethora of memorable strikes.

The list includes his astonishing solo run against Parma, a screamer against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in addition to a scorcher versus Milan.