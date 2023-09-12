The official Juventus YouTube uploaded a sensational montage consisting of ten absolutely majestic goals from Alessandro Del Piero during his unparalleled stint at the club.

The legendary Number 10 is the club’s all-time goalscorer with 290 strikes to his name. The former captain’s tally includes some unforgettable strikes, including those featured in the compilation video.

The montage includes his epic winner against Fiorentina in 1994, as well as some acrobatic efforts, in addition to Il Pinturicchio’s trademark freekicks.