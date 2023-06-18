Bonansea Juventus
Club News

Video – Ten fabulous goals from Juventus Women star Barbara Bonansea

June 18, 2023 - 11:00 am

Earlier this week, Juventus Women star Barbara Bonansea celebrated her 32nd birthday. The club’s official YouTube channel paid tribute to the brilliant striker by recalling ten of her most fascinating goals for the Bianconere.

The fabulous montage includes a host of screamers, including thrilling curlers, wonderful volleys and enchanting solo runs.

Bonansea has been a pillar for the club since the launching of the Women’s team in 2017. Her latest exploit was scoring the last-gasp winner in the Coppa Italia final against Roma.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Roberto Mancini

“Everything ends” – Italy manager Mancini has subtle message for Juventus defender

June 18, 2023
Samuel Iling-Junior

Pedullà claims Juventus could sacrifice young winger if EPL clubs offer €25M

June 18, 2023
Giuntoli

Giuntoli will Juventus but the timing remains uncertain: The three hypothesis

June 18, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.