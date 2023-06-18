Video – Ten fabulous goals from Juventus Women star Barbara Bonansea

Earlier this week, Juventus Women star Barbara Bonansea celebrated her 32nd birthday. The club’s official YouTube channel paid tribute to the brilliant striker by recalling ten of her most fascinating goals for the Bianconere.

The fabulous montage includes a host of screamers, including thrilling curlers, wonderful volleys and enchanting solo runs.

Bonansea has been a pillar for the club since the launching of the Women’s team in 2017. Her latest exploit was scoring the last-gasp winner in the Coppa Italia final against Roma.