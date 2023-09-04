Last week, Juventus legend Pavel Nedved celebrated his 51st birthday. The club’s Official YouTube channel paid tribute to the iconic star by recalling ten of his most astonishing strikes.

The list is mostly comprised of left-foot rifles towards the top corner, including an unforgettable goal against Real Madrid.

Nevertheless, the Czech was equally capable of delivering scorchers with his right foot as evidenced by some of the entrees on the list.

The legendary midfielder retired in 2009 and joined the club’s management. He served for several years as vice president before resigning last November along with the rest of Andrea Agnelli’s board.