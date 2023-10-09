The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing ten memorable freekicks courtesy of Miralem Pjanic.

The Bosnian pulled the strings in the middle of the park for the Bianconeri between 2016 and 2020 and was one of the best set-piece takers in Europe.

His hit-list includes a wonderful strike against Milan that left Gianluigi Donnarumma with no chance, as well as a vital goal against Napoli at the San Paolo.

Pjanic also scored an astonishing freekick against Bologna from an acute shooting angle.