The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a spectacular compilation containing ten memorable goals scored against Inter at San Siro.

The montage includes a top-notch strike from Fabio Quagliarella, Gonzalo Higuian’s last-gasp winner, Cristiano Ronaldo’s powerful low drive and Alessandro Del Piero’s unforgettable freekick.

The video also picked up a blast from the past in the shape of a cool-as-you-like finish from French icon Michel Planini, as well as a rare pearl from Antonio Conte who scored with a devastating volley.