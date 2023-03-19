Video – Ten memorable Juventus goals against Inter, featuring Del Piero and Zidane

Ahead of tonight’s Derby d’Italia, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a compilation video featuring ten memorable Bianconeri strikes against Inter.

The montage features a couple of entries for the iconic Alessandro Del Piero – one from his younger years and a second from his final campaign in Turin.

The list also includes a splendid left-foot strike courtesy of the legendary Zinedine Zidane, a rocket from Juan Cuadrado and a fabulous dribble and chip from Claudio Marchisio.