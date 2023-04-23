Club News

Video – Ten memorable Juventus goals against Napoli at the Allianz Stadium

April 23, 2023 - 6:00 pm

Ahead of tonight’s much-anticipated battle, the official Juventus YouTube channel reminded us of ten of the most memorable goals scored against Napoli at the Allianz Stadium.

Gonzalo Higuain, who had a knack for bagging stunning strikes against his former employers, got two entrees on the list.

The montage also includes an unexpected spectacular effort from Stefano Sturaro and a wonderful left-footed volley from Leonardo Bonucci, but the most iconic remains Simone Zaza’s late winner in the unforgettable 2015/16 campaign.

