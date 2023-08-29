The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing ten of the most epic saves from Gianluigi Buffon from his 19 years at Juventus.

The legendary goalkeeper recently retired at the age of 45 after one last stint at his original club Parma.

The Bianconeri paid tribute to the iconic custodian by recalling some of his most memorable saves.

These include a stunning reaction save against Pippo Inzaghi in the 2003 Champions League final at Old Trafford and a jaw-dropping block against former Lyon star Nabil Fekir.