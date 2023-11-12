On Saturday, Juventus beat Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium by two goals to one with a special guest in attendance at the Allianz Stadium.

Tennis World Number One Novak Djokovic is in Turin for the 2023 ATP Finals, so he took the opportunity to attend the contest and perhaps support his two compatriots Filip Kostic and Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian winger started the match and provided the assist for Gleison Bremer’s opener while the striker came in the second half as a substitute for Moise Kean.