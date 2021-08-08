Videos

Video: Terrible start by Juventus as Memphis Depay opens the scoring under three minutes in

August 8, 2021 - 9:49 pm

Barcelona wasted little time before breaking the deadlock against Juventus, taking less than three minutes to score the opening goal.

It was summer signing Memphis Depay who put the ball away calmly, but Daniele Rugani will not have done himself any favours with his failed tackle leaving his side exposed at the back, allowing the Dutch forward time to ease into the box before beating the goalkeeper.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

There is plenty of time to put things right here, but it couldn’t have been a worse start for the Old Lady.

Patrick

