Videos

Video: Tevez Champions League rocket selected as latest Juve #GoalOfTheDay

March 19, 2022 - 2:31 am

Carlos Tevez scored a number of special goals during his time in Turin, and today’s is no different as he helped Juventus to victory over Borussia Dortmund.

It was initially billed as a tough trip to Germany, but our side managed to steer themselves to a memorable 3-0 victory over the BVB, and this thunderbolt of a strike by Tevez still wows me to this day.

Is this up there with your favourite Tevez strikes?

Patrick

