Video – The Allianz Stadium goes wild when for Federico Chiesa’s return

Despite the defeat to PSG, Juventus still had their moments on their last Champions League outing of the season.

The Bianconeri produced an improved display, but the most joyful moment had to be Federico Chiesa’s return following a hiatus that lasted for around 10 months due to an ACL injury.

The winger received a huge ovation from the delighted crowds in attendance, who welcomed him back with a blasting roar when he entered the pitch in the second half.

