Video – The assist king: Every Juan Cuadrado assist in 2020/21

June 24, 2021 - 11:00 pm

Throughout the last campaign, Juan Cuadrado acted as a decisive figure for Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus.

The Colombian was the ultimate king of the assists, providing 19 goals for his teammates in all competitions.

Whilst Alvaro Morata was his favorite partner in crime, La Vespa’s most memorable assists came in the Derby against Torino, when he provided the two goals that turned the result upside down.

Moreover, his lob assist for Weston McKennie against Barcelona was just marvelous.

Let’s hope of more of the same in the next campaign.

