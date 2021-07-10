Club News

Video – The Azzurri heading towards London for their final battle

July 10, 2021 - 11:00 pm

After playing all three group stage fixtures at home in Rome, Roberto Mancini’s men have been on the road throughout the knockout stages.

Italy ward off a resilient Austrian side at Wembley in the round of 16, before knocking out Belgium in the quarter finals at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The Azzurri returned to London once again for their semi finals clash against Spain, and managed to book their place in the final against the hosts themselves.

Therefore, the Italian national team left their training center in Coverciano, heading towards the English capital for their last battle at Euro 2020.

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini can be seen leaving the facility to the sounds of applause from nearby fans.

