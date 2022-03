The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the backstories of two young Argentine talents who are rising stars in the club’s U-23 side.

We’re talking about striker Matias Soulé and midfielder Enzo Barrenechea who immediately became close friends in Turin.

The video dives into the private lives of the two youngsters who talked about their backgrounds and a tough upbringing in Argentina, while also sharing tales from their experience at Juventus thus far.