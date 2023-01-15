Video – The best 10 Juventus goals scored against Napoli, featuring Pogba and Higuain

Unfortunately for Juventus, their trip to Naples proved to be disastrous, ending in a historic beatdown at the hands of their rivals.

But prior to the match, the club’s official YouTube channel had uploaded a wonderful compilation featuring ten of the best goals scored against Napoli away from home (although Kwadwo Asamoah’s volley was actually at the 2012 Italian Super Cup in Beijing).

The montage featured Simone Pepe’s breathtaking solo run and Gonzalo Higuain’s goal against his former employers, but Paul Pogba’s stunning volley took the top spot.