Video – The best 10 left-footed goals in Serie A, featuring Milik and Di Maria

January 2, 2023 - 8:00 pm

The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a compilation video that features the best 10 left-footed goals scored in Serie during the first part of the 2022/23 campaign.

The montage began with Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik who took the 10th spot thanks to his smashing strike against Bologna. His teammate Angel Di Maria landed 7th thanks to the volley he scored on his club debut versus Sassuolo.

Lecce’s Lorenzo Colombo topped the list with a stunning long-range effort against Napoli, while Roma’s Paulo Dybala took the runner-up spot.

