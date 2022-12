The official Serie A YouTube dropped a montage containing the best 10 right-footed goals scored during the first part of the campaign.

At the 10th spot, Nicolò Fagioli squeezed through the list for his lovely which proved to be the winner for Juventus at Lecce. It also happened to be the young man’s maiden Serie A goal.

Victor Osimhen took the top spot for his smashing winner against Roma, while Nicolò Barella’s volley and Antonio Candreva’s fabulous lob completed the podium.