The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a montage containing the Top 10 assists produced in the Italian top flight in May.

While Juventus endured a miserable outing against Salernitana, Manuel Locatelli took the top spot on the list thanks to his formidable backheel that allowed Adrien Rabiot to snatch a late equalizer and avoid an embarrassing defeat.

Inter’s Davide Frattesi landed second for chesting down the ball in the path of Marko Arnautovic, while Gianluca Scamacca’s sublime through ball to Charles De Ketelaere completed the podium.