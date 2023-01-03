Video – The best 15 foot saves of the Serie A season, featuring Szczesny

While goalkeepers are originally supposed to make saves using their hands, sometimes they must resort to their feet. The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the best 15 foot saves from the current campaign.

Wojciech Szczesny landed in 5th place for his stunning reaction save against Lautaro Martinez which preserved Juve’s lead against Inter in the Derby d’Italia.

However, it was former Juventus goalkeeper Emil Audero who took the top spot for his jaw-dropping effort against Spezia’s Ethan Ampadu.