Szczesny
Club News

Video – The best 15 foot saves of the Serie A season, featuring Szczesny

January 3, 2023 - 8:30 am

While goalkeepers are originally supposed to make saves using their hands, sometimes they must resort to their feet. The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the best 15 foot saves from the current campaign.

Wojciech Szczesny landed in 5th place for his stunning reaction save against Lautaro Martinez which preserved Juve’s lead against Inter in the Derby d’Italia.

However, it was former Juventus goalkeeper Emil Audero who took the top spot for his jaw-dropping effort against Spezia’s Ethan Ampadu.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Samuel Iling-Junior

Juve’s expected lineup for Cremonese: Two players challenging for wingback spot

January 3, 2023
Rick Karsdorp

“He won’t go for free” – Roma director offers updates on Juventus target

January 3, 2023
Weston McKennie

Report: Weston McKennie holding out for a Bundesliga return

January 3, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.