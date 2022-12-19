Kostic
Club News

Video – The best 30 assists of the Serie A season so far, featuring Kostic

December 19, 2022 - 9:30 am

The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a montage featuring the best 30 assists from the first part of the campaign.

The list featured Filip Kostic’s brilliant run against Inter which culminated in Adrien Rabiot’s opener in the Derby d’Italia.

Nonetheless, the ultimate star of the video was another Serbian. Of course we’re talking about Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic who had several entries on the list, including the top two spots. He set up Ciro Immobile on both occasions while displaying some deft skills.

