Video – The best 30 long-range goals in Serie A last season, featuring Dybala

July 28, 2022 - 5:00 pm

The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a wonderful montage containing the best 30 long-range goals scored in the league last season.

The Bianconeri have two entries on the list thanks to former striker Paulo Dybala. The Argentine’s opener at Genoa landed in 20th. La Joya makes his second appearance in 10th spot with his wonderful effort against Roma, which has coincidentally become his new club.

Antonio Candreva clinched top spot with an absolute scorcher for Sampdoria against Udinese.

