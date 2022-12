The official Serie A YouTube channel revealed the best 30 saves from the first part of the season and Juventus was represented by two goalkeepers.

Mattia Perin stretched his body to pull off a fantastic save against Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat. His effort landed 27th on the list.

As for Wojciech Szczesny, he denied Lazio’s Felipe Anderson on the last league fixture of 2022 to preserve a sixth clean sheet in a row. His save took the 15th spot in the montage.