The official Serie A YouTube uploaded the 30 best goals from the first half of the season. While Milan star Rafael Leao took the first spot, three Juventus players made the cut.

The first is Angel Di Maria who scored a volley on his club debut against Sassuolo, earning him the 26th spot. while Nicolò Fagioli’s winner in Lecce landed in the 18th place.

Finally, Dusan Vlahovic took the 13th spot courtesy of his smashing freekick against Roma.