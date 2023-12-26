The official Serie A YouTube channel has uploaded a video containing the five best goals from Round 17, with Kenan Yildiz landing on top.

The Juventus teenager marked his full debut with a stunning strike against Frosinone. The 18-year-old skipped past three opponents before beating Stefano Turati as his near post.

Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini and Hellas Verona winger Cyril Ngonge complete the podium. Torino’s Ivan Ilic is also on the list, albeit many would argue that his goal was rather an attempted cross.