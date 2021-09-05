Video – The best 50 Juventus goals at the Allianz Stadium

This month, Juventus will celebrate the 10th years anniversary of the Allianz Stadium which was inaugurated on the 8th of September 2011 in a friendly match against Notts County.

Few days later, the Bianconeri hosted Parma for the first official match at their new venue, and Andrea Pirlo assisted Stephan Lichtsteiner for the first official goal.

From then on, we’ve seen some spectacular goals at the Allianz, and the club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video containing 50 thrilling strikes.

From Pirlo’s last second winner at the derby, to a stunning solo run by Carlos Tevez, with some Paul Pogba thunders, Simone Zaza’s late strike against Napoli and of course some beauties from Paulo Dybala, this video surely evokes some great memories.