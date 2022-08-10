Club News

Video – The best acrobatic efforts in Champions League history, featuring Mandzukic

August 10, 2022 - 4:30 pm

Following Leo Messi’s bicycle kick goal in the weekend, the official Champions League Twitter account decided to recall some of the best acrobatic efforts in the competition’s history.

The compilation features some fascinating entries, including Mario Mandzukic’s equalizer for Juventus against Real Madrid in the 2017 final. Unfortunately, that stunning goal turned out to be the lone bright spot on an otherwise disappointing night for the Old Lady.

The montage also includes Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous goal at the Allianz Stadium which earned him a standing ovation from the black and white crowd.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Rabiot

Juventus midfielder reportedly reluctant to join EPL giants

August 10, 2022
Fagioli

Fagioli ready to extend Juventus contract until 2026

August 10, 2022
Depay

Barcelona castaway ready to accept Juventus proposal

August 10, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.