Video – The best (Almost) goals of Serie A this season, including Dybala and Chiesa

The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a video containing 30 of the best strikes that crashed against the post or the woodwork.

Paulo Dybala was one of the stars of the montage with two entrees. The first is his freekick in Juve’s home fixture against Atalanta, while the second was his strike against Hellas Verona.

Rodrigo Bentancur also made the list for his effort against Udinese in the first round of the campaign, and the same for Federico Chiesa who almost scored against his former club Fiorentina with a vicious shot.