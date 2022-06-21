Dybala
Club News

Video – The best (Almost) goals of Serie A this season, including Dybala and Chiesa

June 21, 2022 - 3:30 pm

The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a video containing 30 of the best strikes that crashed against the post or the woodwork.

Paulo Dybala was one of the stars of the montage with two entrees. The first is his freekick in Juve’s home fixture against Atalanta, while the second was his strike against Hellas Verona.

Rodrigo Bentancur also made the list for his effort against Udinese in the first round of the campaign, and the same for Federico Chiesa who almost scored against his former club Fiorentina with a vicious shot.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Boniperti Del Piero

“A presence like his is missing” – Del Piero pays tribute to Juventus icon

June 21, 2022
Renato Sanches

Juventus still in the race for PSG-bound midfielder

June 21, 2022
Kean

Ten possible Juventus sales that can help the club raise transfer funds

June 21, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.