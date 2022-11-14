Video – The best assists from UCL group stage, featuring Di Maria

While Juventus endured a miserable Champions League campaign, Angel Di Maria’s performance in the first encounter against Maccabi Haifa was probably the lone bright spot.

The Argentine missed the majority of the European fixtures due to recurring injuries, but he did show up against the Israeli in Turin, and produced three assists.

The official UCL Twitter account posted a video containing some of the most outrageous assists from the group stages, and it features Di Maria’s sublime through ball for Dusan Vlahovic.