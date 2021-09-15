Video – The best Champions League opening day goals for Juventus

Juventus started their Champions League campaign at Malmo on Tuesday night with a comfortable win, and the club’s YouTube channel reminded us of some of the best goals scored by the Bianconeri on the opening day of the competition.

Alessandro Del Piero had two brilliant entries – a trademark long-range freekick against Zenit in 2008 and his usual cut and chip from the left versus Borussia Dortmund in 1995.

Other notable entries include Pavel Nedved’s superb strike with the outside of his foot, and Zinedine Zidane’s crafty chip.