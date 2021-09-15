Club News

Video – The best Champions League opening day goals for Juventus

September 15, 2021 - 5:00 pm

Juventus started their Champions League campaign at Malmo on Tuesday night with a comfortable win, and the club’s YouTube channel reminded us of some of the best goals scored by the Bianconeri on the opening day of the competition.

Alessandro Del Piero had two brilliant entries – a trademark long-range freekick against Zenit in 2008 and his usual cut and chip from the left versus Borussia Dortmund in 1995.

Other notable entries include Pavel Nedved’s superb strike with the outside of his foot, and Zinedine Zidane’s crafty chip.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

cuadrado

Del Piero and Capello heap praise on Juventus star

September 15, 2021

Morata hopes that Juventus build on Malmo win

September 15, 2021

Allegri admits Juventus felt the pressure ahead of Malmo encounter

September 15, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.