The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a video that features the best eight Serie A freekick goals scored in the first part of the 2022/23 season.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is ultimate star of the montage with two entries of his own. The Serbian’s effort against Roma landed in the top spot, while the one versus Spezia took the fourth position.

Moreover, Juventus loanee Filippo Ranocchia earned second place with his magical freekick for Monza against Milan.