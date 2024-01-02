The official Serie A YouTube has posted a video containing the Top Five assists from the 18th round of the season.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic certainly earned his top spot after teeing up Adrien Rabiot for the winner against Roma with a deft backheel.

The 23-year-old was the ultimate candidate for the top spot in a weekend that only witnessed 14 goals overall.

Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer took the runner-up spot even though his assist for Christian Pulisic was almost cut down by Sassuolo defender Ruan.