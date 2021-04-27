Video – The Best five freekicks for Italy – Juventus men dominate the list

When it comes to the art of taking freekicks, Italy holds a special place. If you don’t believe us, check out the video below posted by the national team’s official Twitter account.

The montage contains five goals scored from direct freekicks, with the authors being some of the biggest legends of the nation.

Andrea Pirlo earned his place with the spectacular long-range curler against San Marino in 2013, whilst his former Juventus teammate Alessandro Del Piero wrongfooted the Swiss goalkeeper.

Former Bianconeri legends Roberto Baggio and Fabrzio Ravenelli are also included, in addition to Roma icon Francesco Totti.