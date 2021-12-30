Video – The best flashes of skills from Juventus players in 2021

Even though the majority of us Juventus fans spent the year lamenting the lack of quality displayed by our players on the pitch, there was always going to be some flashes of skills here and there.

The club’s YouTube channel uploaded a compilation video containing back-heels, nutmegs and all sorts of flicks and tricks from the Bianconeri stars in 2021.

As expected, Paulo Dybala is the main star of the montage as he never fails to take our breath with his flashes of skills.

Federico Chiesa also had his fair chunk, alongside Juan Cuadrado, Alvaro Morata and of course Cristiano Ronaldo.