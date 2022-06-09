Vlahovic and Zakaria
Video – The best from Denis Zakaria at Juventus in 2021/22

June 9, 2022 - 4:45 pm

While all eyes were on Dusan Vlahovic in January, Denis Zakaria also made a mid-season transfer to Juventus and made an immediate impact by scoring on his debut against Hellas Verona.

The club’s official Twitter account posted a video containing some of the best highlights from the Swiss midfielder in the 2021/22 campaign.

Aside from his debut goal, the former Borussia Monchengladbach man proved to be a generous player with his defensive contribution. But his most impressive moment arguably came against Inter when he skipped past a host of players before rattling the post with a vicious shot.

