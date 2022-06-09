Video – The best from Denis Zakaria at Juventus in 2021/22

While all eyes were on Dusan Vlahovic in January, Denis Zakaria also made a mid-season transfer to Juventus and made an immediate impact by scoring on his debut against Hellas Verona.
The club’s official Twitter account posted a video containing some of the best highlights from the Swiss midfielder in the 2021/22 campaign.
Aside from his debut goal, the former Borussia Monchengladbach man proved to be a generous player with his defensive contribution. But his most impressive moment arguably came against Inter when he skipped past a host of players before rattling the post with a vicious shot.
𝚉𝚊𝚔 𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚊𝚌𝚔 🇨🇭💪
📹 A look back at @Deniszakaria8's best moments in ⚪️⚫️! pic.twitter.com/TPDDvlBAjb
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 8, 2022
