Video – The best from Leonardo Bonucci in 2021/22 season

The official Juventus Twitter account dropped a montage containing some of Leonardo Bonucci’s best moments in the 2021/22 campaign.

The veteran defender had his fair share of injuries throughout the course of the campaign but still enjoyed some memorable outings, including the match against Lazio where he scored twice from the spot, or his brace against Venezia at the Allianz Stadium.

The video also included a host of interceptions and vital clearances from the center back who will inherit the captain’s armband from Giorgio Chiellini.